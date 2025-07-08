type here...

Russian interceptor downs Ukraine’s new kamikaze drone

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Captures via Telegram

A Russian interceptor drone has successfully shot down a Ukrainian RAM-2X loitering munition in what appears to be the first publicly confirmed interception of this type, Russian military sources reported.

The engagement occurred in Russia’s Kursk region, where the Ukrainian drone was reportedly targeting rear-area positions. Footage and images released on social media show the downed RAM-2X with its distinctive X-shaped wing design.

According to open-source information, the RAM-2X resembles Russia’s Lancet drone in appearance and was developed as a counterpart to the Russian loitering munition. Ukrainian forces have deployed the RAM-2X primarily for strikes on ammunition depots, artillery systems, and radar systems located behind Russian frontlines.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The RAM-2X is equipped with a warhead featuring an explosively formed penetrator (EFP), a type of shaped charge designed to defeat lightly armored targets. Unlike conventional shaped charges that produce a focused jet, the EFP creates a high-velocity metal slug capable of traveling at speeds up to 5 kilometers per second. This allows it to penetrate protective measures such as slat armor or improvised screens often mounted on vehicles.

Exact technical specifications of the RAM-2X remain undisclosed, but some reports suggest the munition has a range of up to 120 kilometers and a maximum speed of around 160 km/h. The system’s design enables Ukrainian forces to engage pre-identified targets at long distances with precision strikes.

Russia has increasingly relied on its own unmanned systems for air defense tasks in regions bordering Ukraine, using interceptor drones to counter the growing threat posed by loitering munitions and kamikaze UAVs.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

China develops low-cost alternative to Russian T-90

Dylan Malyasov -
A mysterious main battle tank seen on the streets of Baotou, Inner Mongolia, has ignited intense online discussions and speculation over its origin and...

Russia pushes new fighter jet deal with India

Aviation

Vector drone survives 11 shots on mission in Ukraine

Aviation

Russia’s Armata tank missing from Ukraine war

Army

Turkish firm to supply ammo line for Scandinavia

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.