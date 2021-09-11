Russian Army fields newest battle buggies

For the first time, the Russian Army fielded its newest light vehicles, known as the Sarmat-2, during the Zapad (West) 2021 military exercises at the Mulino training ground.

According to a Russian Ministry of Defense press release, Ulyanovsk airborne formation fielded its new Sarmat-2 battle buggies which were designed for easy transport to operational environments with the infantry’s current rotary and fixed-wing transport platforms.

The new light vehicle can carry up to three people, various cargoes and is equipped with 12.7-mm Kord machine guns and AGS-17 grenade launchers.

According to a press release, Sarmat-2 can be operated in mountainous areas at an altitude of up to 3.1 thousand meters above sea level, overcome passes up to 4.5 thousand meters high, as well as be transported by air by army aviation helicopters on an external sling and carry loads up to 600 kg at the total permissible gross vehicle weight is about 2 tons.