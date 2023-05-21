Sunday, May 21, 2023
Russia uses wooden drones to deceive Ukrainian air defense systems

By Dylan Malyasov
Photo by BLITZ Aircraft Unmanned

Russia is reportedly using wooden drones to distract Ukraine’s air defense radars, analysts have said.

According to experts from BLITZ Aircraft Unmanned, the decoy versions of drones are partly made of wood, extruded polystyrene foam and held together with masking tape. The drones are equipped with modern engines and electronics made in China – a mix of low- and high-tech.

The drones can carry up to 10kg payload, and they have a longer range of more than 600 miles.

A recent wave of Russian attacks on targets in Ukraine has exposed that Russians use low-cost, expendable drones to help clear paths through air defenses for cruise missiles and Iranian-made Shahed kamikaze drones.

Wood drones are designed to turn air defense attention away from cruise missiles and loitering munition so they can hit their targets.

It should be noted that the Russians themselves faced similar wooden drones in 2018 during mass attacks on their Khmeimim air base and naval base at Tartus in Syria.

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense adviser and a consultant. He graduated in business management and worked at leading European defense companies before becoming a military journalist. read more

