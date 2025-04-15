Russia unveils updated ‘Wagner’s wagon’ armored vehicle

Russia has revealed a new version of its heavily armored “Chekan” MRAP vehicle, widely known as “Wagner’s wagon.”

The vehicle, based on the Ural-4320 chassis, was originally developed for the Wagner Group and is now being used by both Russian regular forces and paramilitaries in Ukraine and other conflict zones.

The three-axle vehicle features a V-shaped hull designed to mitigate the impact of landmines and improvised explosive devices—an increasingly common hazard in modern conflicts. Its armor protection meets the BR5 standard and supports a maximum payload of 6,000 kilograms, making it suitable for transporting both cargo and personnel.

According to Russian defense sources, the Chekan is manufactured by LLC AVD in Saint Petersburg and has been fielded in multiple configurations, including troop transport variants and logistics carriers.

The latest version includes a dedicated electronic warfare (EW) suite aimed at disrupting enemy drones—a response to the growing prevalence of UAVs in Ukrainian and global theaters. This addition reflects Moscow’s recognition of the threat posed by small aerial platforms used for reconnaissance and precision strikes.

The Chekan is armed with a 14.5mm KPVT heavy machine gun mounted in a turret adapted from the BTR-80 armored personnel carrier, as well as a coaxial 7.62mm PKT machine gun.

Footage and field reports suggest its deployment in various frontline roles in Ukraine, particularly by Russian airborne and irregular units operating alongside Wagner-aligned elements.

While Russian media emphasize its domestic production and battlefield adaptability, the Chekan’s origins and association with Wagner—a group formally designated as a terrorist organization by multiple governments, including the United States—underscore the blurred lines between state military procurement and private military interests in Russia’s wartime strategy.