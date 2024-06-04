Russia unveils terrifying TOS-3 thermobaric rocket launcher

Russia has revealed its latest thermobaric rocket launcher, the TOS-3 “Dragon,” categorized as a “heavy flamethrower” by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The TOS-3 system is reportedly built on a T-90 tank chassis and is equipped with 220mm rockets, a common caliber for Russian heavy flamethrower systems.

Military expert Andriy Kharyk notes that the TOS-3 features a reduced number of launch tubes compared to its predecessors. The original TOS-1 “Buratino” had 30 tubes, the TOS-1A “Solntsepek” had 24, and the wheeled TOS-2 had 18. The TOS-3, however, has only 15 tubes, indicating a trend towards fewer launch tubes in newer models.

Additionally, the TOS-3 is expected to utilize ammunition from the TOS-2 with a range of up to 15 kilometers. This raises questions about the effectiveness of extending the firing range for an assault weapon initially designed for direct fire support at 2-3 kilometers. The increased range could lead to greater dispersion of unguided rockets, reducing the system’s accuracy and turning it into a weapon of broad-area impact rather than precision strikes.

The TOS-3 is also equipped with cope cages, a form of additional armor, to enhance the vehicle’s protection from suicide drones.