Russia unveils light counter-battery radar vehicle

A previously unseen prototype of a Russian light counterbattery radar system mounted on a Tigr-M armored vehicle was spotted during rehearsals for the Victory Day military parade in Tula.

The vehicle, equipped with a retractable radar array, appears to be Russia’s latest attempt to integrate mobile artillery detection capabilities into lighter platforms.

Photos circulating online show the radar system extending vertically from the roof of the armored vehicle, with the capability to retract back into the hull. This configuration allows the radar to be both shielded under armor when not in use and visually disguised as a standard utility vehicle, enhancing survivability and tactical concealment.

The radar is believed to have been developed by NPO Strela, a Russian defense firm previously known for displaying a similar radar concept mounted on the Tigr-M chassis. Until now, that system had only been exhibited in mockup form at defense exhibitions.

According to earlier technical descriptions from NPO Strela, the radar is designed to detect artillery firing positions at ranges of up to 20 kilometers and mortar systems within 12 to 15 kilometers. The company has also suggested the radar may be capable of identifying low-flying threats such as loitering munitions and small uncrewed aerial systems.

The appearance of the system at a parade rehearsal, rather than a controlled defense expo, suggests that the platform may have entered a limited prototype or pre-series evaluation phase within the Russian military. However, no official statement has been issued by Russia’s Ministry of Defense regarding the system’s designation, operational status, or deployment plans.