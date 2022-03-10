Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian Troops still using Bayraktar TB2 armed drones

Notwithstanding the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukrainian Armed Forces are still using Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 armed drones against Russia’s combat vehicles and air defense systems.

Video reportedly showing the strike on the Russian air defense system and infantry fighting vehicle have emerged online on Thursday.

A new video clip showing footage of the armed drones destroying the BUK-M1 air defense system and BMD-2 air-deployable infantry fighting vehicle of the invader’s troops in Ukraine.

Байрактар знищує ЗРК “Бук” російських терористів. pic.twitter.com/CqN3iNZ1Nf — Промисловий Портал (@ua_industrial) March 10, 2022

Ukrayna kaynakları, Rus güçlerine ait bir konvoyun #BayraktarTB2 ile imha edildiği görüntüleri yayınladı. pic.twitter.com/pyn55as3Md — Beyaz Gazete (@BeyazGazete) March 10, 2022

A few days ago, the Russian military tops assured that it had completely destroyed all Ukrainian armed drones and disabled most of the air defense systems and airfields.

Before the invasion, Ukrainian officials said they had approximately 20 Bayraktar TB2s. The country also had entered deals with Turkey to purchase more.

On Tuesday, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said the war was “like a nightmare” for Russia and hailed the Ukrainian resistance effort.

Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 12,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses.

Currently, Ukrainian forces successfully continue to hold the Russian war machine on Kyiv’s northwest outskirts, preventing them from closing in on the capital city.