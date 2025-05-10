Russia readies launch of long-range ballistic missile

Russia has issued a temporary closure of airspace over its Kapustin Yar missile test range, raising concerns of a potential intercontinental ballistic missile launch, according to a report by the Ukrainian defense outlet Militarnyi.

Citing data from official NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) publications, the report states that the Russian Federation will restrict all air traffic over the site from May 12 to May 13, between 06:00 and 16:00 local time. The restricted altitude extends from ground level to an unlimited ceiling, which observers say is consistent with ballistic missile flight profiles.

The outlet points out that similar airspace closures have preceded long-range missile tests in the past, including a closure on November 21, 2024, ahead of what Ukrainian officials later confirmed was the launch of a “Kedr” (RS-26 “Oreshnik”) ballistic missile that struck the city of Dnipro.

More recently, NOTAM restrictions were published from December 11–13 and again from December 16–21, followed by a large-scale Russian missile strike on December 13 involving ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic systems. Those events led many defense analysts to associate the airspace notices with operational missile launches rather than exercises.

Kapustin Yar, located in the Astrakhan region, has historically been a key testing ground for Russia’s strategic missile development. The range is frequently used to trial systems that fall under both conventional and nuclear-capable categories.

Analysts note that airspace closures of this scale—particularly with unrestricted altitude parameters—strongly suggest preparations for a missile launch involving either a long-range strategic weapon or a new missile under development.