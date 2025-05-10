type here...

Russia readies launch of long-range ballistic missile

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
File photo of an Iskander ballistic missile system

Russia has issued a temporary closure of airspace over its Kapustin Yar missile test range, raising concerns of a potential intercontinental ballistic missile launch, according to a report by the Ukrainian defense outlet Militarnyi.

Citing data from official NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) publications, the report states that the Russian Federation will restrict all air traffic over the site from May 12 to May 13, between 06:00 and 16:00 local time. The restricted altitude extends from ground level to an unlimited ceiling, which observers say is consistent with ballistic missile flight profiles.

The outlet points out that similar airspace closures have preceded long-range missile tests in the past, including a closure on November 21, 2024, ahead of what Ukrainian officials later confirmed was the launch of a “Kedr” (RS-26 “Oreshnik”) ballistic missile that struck the city of Dnipro.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

More recently, NOTAM restrictions were published from December 11–13 and again from December 16–21, followed by a large-scale Russian missile strike on December 13 involving ballistic, cruise, and hypersonic systems. Those events led many defense analysts to associate the airspace notices with operational missile launches rather than exercises.

Kapustin Yar, located in the Astrakhan region, has historically been a key testing ground for Russia’s strategic missile development. The range is frequently used to trial systems that fall under both conventional and nuclear-capable categories.

Analysts note that airspace closures of this scale—particularly with unrestricted altitude parameters—strongly suggest preparations for a missile launch involving either a long-range strategic weapon or a new missile under development.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

Indian Rafale crashes after night raid

Dylan Malyasov -
An Indian Air Force Rafale fighter jet crashed approximately 20 kilometers from Bhisiana Airbase in Punjab during the early hours of May 7. The crash...

Pakistan may have shot down own fighter jet?

Aviation

India fires full air defense arsenal amid Pakistan strikes

Army

Wreckage of Indian MiG-29 fighter found in Kashmir

Aviation

Pakistan confirms J-10 played central role in skirmish with India

Aviation

BrahMos missile debris found in India after Pakistan strike

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2025 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.