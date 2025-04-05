Russia ramps up modern artillery production

Russia’s defense industry has ramped up production of its latest wheeled self-propelled howitzers.

According to a report from Militarnyi, a recent train convoy carrying at least eight new artillery systems was spotted in Russia.

The weapons appear to include the 2S43 “Malva” and possibly the 2S44 “Hyacinth-K,” both of which are mounted on the same BAZ-6910 wheeled chassis and share multiple components.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Footage from roughly six weeks ago shows that production of wheeled SPGs in Russia is progressing,” the outlet reported.

The chassis is produced by the Bryansk Automobile Plant and supports a relatively simplified gun assembly, allowing for faster and more scalable manufacturing compared to tracked systems like the Msta-S.

The Malva replaces the traditional 2A64 howitzer with the 2A36 “Hyacinth-B” long-range cannon, extending its reach while reducing weight and complexity.

With conventional high-explosive fragmentation rounds, the Malva can strike targets up to 30.5 kilometers away. That range increases to 33.1 kilometers when using rocket-assisted projectiles. The open-mounted gun, lacking an armored turret or shield, contributes to the system’s lighter weight—approximately 32 tons with a full load of 30 rounds—roughly 25 percent lighter than Russia’s tracked Msta-S.

The Malva project began in the early 2010s under the “Nabrosok” development program led by the Burevestnik Central Research Institute. Field trials reportedly began in 2020.

Russia’s shift toward wheeled artillery solutions likely reflects a need to streamline logistics and replace battlefield losses. Unlike tracked howitzers, wheeled systems offer faster road mobility and easier maintenance, albeit with less protection in frontline conditions.

While Russia has faced sanctions and export restrictions, its domestic military-industrial complex appears to be maintaining—if not accelerating—its artillery output. The continued rollout of systems like Malva suggests an attempt to adapt artillery doctrine and logistics to the realities of a long war.