Saturday, January 21, 2023
type here...

Russia lost its most advanced operational air defense system

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

The Russian Armed Forces reportedly have lost its S-400 surface-to-air missile system. 

According to the Militarnyi, Russia’s most advanced operational air defense system was blown up on the road near the village of Ilyine, in the part of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region.

It is the first confirmed loss of the long-range S-400 (SA-21 Growler) surface-to-air missile system.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group reported that it was a 5P85SM2-01 launcher for the S-400 system with 5V55R missiles.

The S-400 is based on the S-300PMU2 air defense missile complex. It differs from its predecessors by its extended combat range and the capability of using new surface-to-air missile systems. It is capable of detecting and destroying low-observable (stealth) and fast-moving aerial targets. It is designed to destroy strategic and tactical aircraft (including stealth jets) and can hit any other air targets in heavy fire and radio-electronic countermeasures.

Russian state media said the first S-400 systems went into service on April 28, 2007.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine