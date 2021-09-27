Russia investigates sexual abuse of soldiers by top officers

Two Russian officers of Special Forces of country’s Main Directorate military intelligence agency, known better by the Russian acronym GRU, were arrested to charges of sexual abuse of soldiers, the human rights activists said on Monday.

Citing a report from human rights activist Vladimir Osechkina, Lenta.ru reported that criminal cases against the GRU’s officers for sexual abuse of servicemen were initiated in the Far East.

According to available documents, the first episode of bullying occurred in August 2020 – the commander of the 78th separate special-purpose company, and his deputy, conducted aggravated abusive sexual intercourse with the corporal and a private.

The commander put a medical glove on the mop handle, and drove it around the corporal’s crotch and threatened to rape him with it.

Another episode dates back to November 2020 – the major demanded money from the private. When the private refused, ordered him to undress completely. The commander and his deputy beat the private, tied his hands and tied them to a tree in such a way that the soldier stood with his arms outstretched. After that, the major with a stick inflicted at least 10 strong blows on the back and buttocks of the tied man, and then threatened to nail his genitals to a tree with a construction stapler.

The third known episode occurred in January 2021 – a major beat a private, and then raped him with a mop handle with a condom on.