Russia evacuates its soldiers to Belarus to help treat their radioactive poisoning

Russia is reportedly evacuating its soldiers to a special medical facility in Belarus after they dug trenches in radioactive soil in a forest near the Chernobyl nuclear site.

Citing a report from Belarus’ open-source intelligence analysts, Militarnyi reported that Russian soldiers leaving the Chernobyl nuclear site have acute radiation sickness.

Dozens of Russian soldiers have reportedly been bussed out from the Chernobyl nuclear site to a special radiation medical center in Gomel, Belarus to help treat their radioactive poisoning.

According to a report, Russian soldiers suffer “acute radiation sickness” from contaminated soil.

“Around seven medical PAZ buses arrived at the Republican Scientific and Practical Centre for Radiation Medicine and Human Ecology in Gomel. Footages show that there are people inside the vehicles. Worth noting, that the Russian soldiers are regularly being brought to this center,” said Belarus’ telegram channel «Belarus’ Hayun».

The troops, who reportedly dug trenches in a contaminated Red Forest near the site of the worst nuclear disaster in history, are now being treated in a special medical facility in Gomel, Belarus. The forest is so named because thousands of pine trees turned red during the 1986 nuclear disaster. The area is considered so highly toxic that not even highly specialized Chernobyl workers are allowed to enter the zone.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that Russian soldiers who seized the site of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster also drove their armoured vehicles without radiation protection through a “Red Forest”, kicking up clouds of radioactive dust.

The United Nations nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, confirmed radiation measurements were slightly elevated, possibly because of tank movement on radiates soil.

Soldiers walking through or tanks driving through the area could also kick it up to the atmosphere and cause it to spread.