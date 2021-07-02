Russia deploys Su-35S heavy fighters to Kamchatka peninsula

Russian Armed Forces are to deploy an additional fighter squadron on the Kamchatka peninsula, according to local media.

Russia has sent a “squadron” of Sukhoi Su-35 “​Flanker-E” heavy fighter jets to the 1250km-long Kamchatka peninsula located in the country’s Far East.

Bordering the Pacific Ocean and Sea of Okhotsk, Kamchatka is one of the most important outposts in the region where the interests of the United States, China and Japan collide.

Russian media said that Su-35S fighters will join MiG-31 interceptors of the Russian Pacific Fleet’s 317th Composite Aviation Regiment at Yelizovo airfield. The regiment currently operates two squadrons of MiG-31B and MiG-31BS aircraft, two squadrons of Ka-27 anti-submarine warfare (ASW) helicopters, a squadron of Il-38 ASW aircraft, as well as Forpost and Orlan unmanned aerial vehicles, small transport aircraft, and other helicopters.

Earlier, the journalists learned that the Yelizovo airbase is expected to be seriously updated. At airbase will build concrete shelters for new combat aircraft and modernize communications and navigation systems. Work has already begun this spring.