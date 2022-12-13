Russia deploys rare arctic air defense system to Ukraine

Russian Armed Forces have deployed its rare arctic version of the Tor surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense’s Zvezda TV channel shared footage showing the Tor-M2DT air defense system.

The missile launcher has the letter “V” written on its side, which is the letter written on Russian military vehicles that invaded Ukraine.

The Tor-M2DT system is mounted on the chassis of the DT-30PM-T1 two-section articulating tracked vehicle, manufactured by Ishimbai Transport Machine-Building Plant (Ishimbaitransmash).

Russian state media claimed that this air defense system can deflect massive enemy air raids when the enemy extensively uses electronic countermeasures.

The arctic version of the Tor system was first publicly revealed in 2017. This system was adopted by the Russian Army. The first batch of vehicles was delivered in 2018.

It is worth noting that this is not the first time that Russia has been forced, due to a lack of serviceable vehicles, to use Arctic all-terrain troops carriers and military vehicles in the war in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military already has successfully destroyed the rare GAZ-3344-20 ‘Aleut’ vehicle and DT-30 articulating tracked vehicle, which was originally designed to operate in the Arctic.