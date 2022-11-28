Russia deploys new Viking air defense system to Ukraine

Russian Armed Forces have deployed its latest version of the Soviet-era Buk surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.
According to the Militarnyi, the 9K317M Buk-M3 high-end surface-to-air missile system marked with a Latin Z was spotted in Russian-occupied Kadiivka (former name – Stakhanov) on 28 November.
The Buk-M3 medium-range surface-to-air missile system, also known as Viking, is designated to intercept all types of cruise missiles and aerodynamic targets.
According to some reports, like one from the Russian state agency TASS, the Buk-M3 launcher carries 12 missiles while the self-propelled fire unit is armed with six missiles. As compared to their previous versions, the new anti-aircraft missile systems feature the chassis’ increased capacity to carry a larger number of missiles, an improved control system and the crew’s enhanced anti-blast protection.
The Viking is able to destroy any type of air target from a range of 2.5 to 70 km, with a speed of 3,000 m/s at an altitude from 15 m to 35 km.
The Russian Armed forces received the first set of the newest medium-range air defense missile system Buk-M3 Viking in 2016.