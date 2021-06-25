Friday, June 25, 2021
Russia deploys Foxhounds carrying huge hypersonic missile to Syria

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Russian Aerospace Forces MiG-31 interceptors — dubbed Foxhound — have deployed to Khmeimim Air Base in Syria.

Russian’s most advanced fighter aircraft has, for the first time, been deployed to the eastern Mediterranean region.

A feature of the MiG-31K interceptors is the ability to carry a huge Kinzhal air-launched hypersonic missile.

MiG-31 with K index (Kinzhal) operates as the first stage of the Kinzhal hypersonic missile and begins an attack outside the dense layers of the atmosphere at altitudes of 12,000-15,000 meters. The missile flies at the stratosphere boundary to decrease air resistance.

MiG-31K fighters arrived at the Russian Hmeymim airbase in Syria for the first time, following the upgrade and the extension of the second runway with the complete replacement of the runway’s surface and the installation of new lighting navigational facilities and radio-technical equipment, the statement says.

“Tu-22M3 long-range bombers have also performed their training flights over the Mediterranean Sea,” the Defense Ministry said.

