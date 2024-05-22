Russia conducts nuclear drills near Ukrainian border

The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the start of exercises involving tactical nuclear weapons. The initial phase of the drills has commenced in the Southern Military District, according to military officials.

During the first phase, tasks include the receipt of ammunition for the Iskander missile systems and covert movement to designated areas in preparation for missile launches. The exercises also involve aviation forces, with personnel conducting patrol flights with specialized nuclear weaponry and practicing the deployment of aircraft armaments, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

“These exercises are conducted to ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Russian state in response to provocative statements and threats from certain Western officials,” the Ministry of Defense stated.

The ministry has released footage of the practical aspects of using tactical nuclear weapons in the Southern Military District. President Vladimir Putin ordered the drills earlier this month in response to what the ministry described as provocative statements and threats from Western officials.

Western leaders have accused Putin of irresponsible nuclear saber-rattling and initiating a new hybrid operation aimed at intimidating Europe. Tactical nuclear weapons, while less powerful than strategic ones, still have the potential to cause devastating destruction.