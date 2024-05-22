Wednesday, May 22, 2024
type here...

Russia conducts nuclear drills near Ukrainian border

NewsArmy
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:
Captures via Telegram

The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the start of exercises involving tactical nuclear weapons. The initial phase of the drills has commenced in the Southern Military District, according to military officials.

During the first phase, tasks include the receipt of ammunition for the Iskander missile systems and covert movement to designated areas in preparation for missile launches. The exercises also involve aviation forces, with personnel conducting patrol flights with specialized nuclear weaponry and practicing the deployment of aircraft armaments, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles.

“These exercises are conducted to ensure the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Russian state in response to provocative statements and threats from certain Western officials,” the Ministry of Defense stated.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The ministry has released footage of the practical aspects of using tactical nuclear weapons in the Southern Military District. President Vladimir Putin ordered the drills earlier this month in response to what the ministry described as provocative statements and threats from Western officials.

Western leaders have accused Putin of irresponsible nuclear saber-rattling and initiating a new hybrid operation aimed at intimidating Europe. Tactical nuclear weapons, while less powerful than strategic ones, still have the potential to cause devastating destruction.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

Executive Editor

About author:

Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov
Dylan Malyasov is the editor-in-chief of Defence Blog. He is a journalist, an accredited defense advisor, and a consultant. His background as a defense advisor and consultant adds a unique perspective to his journalistic endeavors, ensuring that his reporting is well-informed and authoritative. read more

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

NVIDIA technology found in Russian military drones

Dylan Malyasov -
Hacktivists from the Cyber Resistance group have provided new data revealing a connection between American graphics processor manufacturer NVIDIA and the Russian drone manufacturer...

US Navy takes step closer to future helicopter

Army

US Army awards $451M contract to upgrade M270 launchers

Army

US Army awards new contract to Lockheed Martin for HIMARS

Army

Northrop Grumman partners with NVIDIA to accelerate AI innovation

Aviation

Ukraine modifies Cold War-Era air defense systems to fire new missiles

Army
Change privacy settings

© 2024 Defence Blog media group. All Rights Reserved.