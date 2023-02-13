Russia attacks Ukrainian armored vehicle with kamikaze drone

The Ukrainian Armor, a privately-held company specializing in designing and manufacturing modern armored vehicles and weapons, has released footage of its Novator armored vehicle reportedly damaged by a Russian Lancet drone.

“This is what Novator looks like after an attack by an enemy drone Lancet,” the company said on its Facebook page.

Ukrainian Armor says that the crew survived after their Novator armored vehicle was hit by Russia’s Lancet loitering munition, sometimes referred to as a ‘kamikaze’ drone, near Bahmut.

According to the statement of the company’s representatives, the armored car will undergo refurbishment and will soon go to the battlefield again.

The Novator is a 4×4 light tactical vehicle based on a high-mobility cross-country chassis. It is a modern light armored vehicle designed and manufactured by Ukrainian Armor, a Ukraine-based producer of defense vehicles.

The vehicle has the capacity to accommodate five personnel in its reconnaissance configuration and can transport eight to ten occupants in the configuration meant for transporting personnel.

The gross vehicle weight (GVW) of the APC is 8,845kg while its maximum payload capacity and maximum combat weight are 1,845kg and 7,945kg, respectively.