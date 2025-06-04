Roshel to produce ExtremV vehicle in Canada for Arctic ops

Roshel Smart Armored Vehicles has announced a strategic partnership with Singapore-based ST Engineering to manufacture the ExtremV platform in Canada, positioning the vehicle as a leading contender for the country’s Domestic Arctic Mobility Enhancement (DAME) program.

The agreement, unveiled during CANSEC 2025, is aimed at reinforcing Canada’s ability to operate effectively across its increasingly contested and environmentally challenging northern territories.

“Protecting the Arctic is a strategic priority for Canada,” the company said in a statement. “As climate change reshapes the region and global interest intensifies, it is more important than ever to ensure that our northern territories are equipped, secure and resilient.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Under the agreement, Roshel will lead domestic production of the ExtremV vehicle and integrate Canadian industry partners, including Indigenous-owned companies, into the supply chain. The company emphasized that this collaboration is not only about delivering mobility solutions but also about building sovereign manufacturing capacity and creating jobs rooted in the operational realities of Canada’s North.

The ExtremV, developed by ST Engineering, is an amphibious, all-terrain platform designed to operate across snow, ice, and water. According to ST Engineering, the vehicle offers a modular architecture adaptable to a wide range of missions—from humanitarian relief and disaster response to emergency medical evacuation and logistical transport. It shares its design lineage with the Bronco family of vehicles, including the Warthog, which served in Afghanistan with the British Army and accumulated over 300,000 miles in harsh environments.

Roshel said the platform’s resilience, payload capacity, and maneuverability make it a strong candidate for defense and civil emergency response roles in the Arctic. The company also urged continued support for Canadian defense manufacturing and northern engagement, noting that a “strong Arctic presence starts with a strong domestic industry.”

The announcement comes as Arctic sovereignty gains renewed focus amid evolving security concerns and environmental shifts in the region.