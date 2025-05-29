Roshel to build armored vehicles in Czech Republic

Canadian defense manufacturer Roshel and Czech firm OMNIPOL have signed a strategic agreement to launch localized production of Senator-series armored vehicles in the Czech Republic.

The deal was formally concluded today at the IDET 2025 defense exhibition in Brno, in the presence of Czech President Petr Pavel and senior defense officials.

According to OMNIPOL, the newly established joint venture, Roshel CZ, will oversee the domestic production of multiple variants of the Senator vehicle line, including MRAP, APC, and medical evacuation models. The announcement signals a deepening of defense-industrial cooperation between North America and Central Europe.

Roshel CEO and Founder Roman Shimonov said, “We’re excited to share the launch of a new joint venture between Roshel Smart Armored Vehicles and the OMNIPOL a. s. Group, officially signed today at IDET 2025 in Brno in the presence of the President of the Czech Republic, Petr Pavel, senior government officials, and defence industry leaders.”

Shimonov emphasized that, “This strategic partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation, reliability, and strengthening the European defence industrial base. With over 1,800 Senator vehicles already deployed in Ukraine, this next step ensures even greater responsiveness to the needs of NATO allies and global partners.”

The companies noted that Roshel CZ will draw on the Czech Republic’s legacy in automotive and defense manufacturing to develop a regional supply chain, boost skilled employment, and enhance European export capabilities. OMNIPOL says the localized approach will not only accelerate deliveries but also support NATO’s goals for regional industrial resilience.

The armored vehicle Senator, manufactured by Roshel and widely used in Ukraine, has become one of the more visible Western-supplied armored platforms in that theater. The move to co-produce in the Czech Republic is seen as a response to both operational demand and the need for diversified production within allied nations.

Industry representatives say the cooperation stands to enhance Europe’s ability to supply combat-ready vehicles amid ongoing geopolitical instability.

Roshel and OMNIPOL plan to begin production within the year. The companies did not disclose contract volumes or delivery schedules but confirmed that initial efforts will focus on NATO-aligned customers and key European partners.