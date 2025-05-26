type here...

Roshel and Leonardo develop drone-hunting vehicle

By Dylan Malyasov
Roshel, Canada’s leading armored vehicle manufacturer, has unveiled a new mobile counter-drone vehicle designed to address evolving aerial threats on the modern battlefield.

The Senator Counter-UAS Vehicle, developed in collaboration with Leonardo UK, will be officially introduced at CANSEC 2025 in Ottawa.

According to Roshel, the new vehicle is built entirely in Canada and is based on the company’s combat-tested Senator Pickup MRAP. The platform integrates Leonardo’s Falcon Shield system, a counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) solution previously deployed by the Royal Air Force and Canadian Armed Forces.

“As a Canadian manufacturer, we are proud to deliver a solution that not only reflects our engineering excellence and battlefield experience but also strengthens Canada’s industrial and defense sovereignty,” said Roshel CEO Roman Shimonov. “By integrating Leonardo’s advanced Falcon Shield CUAS system into our Senator platform, we’re offering an immediately deployable, highly mobile solution that’s ready for today’s rapidly evolving threats.”

The vehicle is engineered to detect, track, and neutralize a wide range of UAS threats, including drone swarms, reconnaissance platforms, and weaponized aerial systems. It offers both static and mobile deployment capabilities, making it suitable for convoy protection and forward-operating roles. The system includes STANAG 4569 Level 2 ballistic protection, Level 3 blast resistance, and NATO C2 interoperability, with support for autonomy and sensor fusion.

In a statement, Leonardo UK’s Senior Vice-President of Integrated Sensing and Protection, Chris Axcell, said, “Falcon Shield has proven itself in service to be a highly capable and rapidly deployable system, effective against current and emerging UAS threats. We are now offering this level of protection on the move with Falcon Shield Mobile, integrating best-of-breed technologies onboard Roshel’s Senator platform to detect, track, and identify UAS at range, before defeating them with kinetic or non-kinetic effects.”

Roshel says more than 1,800 Senator vehicles are already deployed in Ukraine, where they have gained a reputation for reliability in combat conditions.

