Romania buys South Korea’s K9 howitzers

South Korea has finalized an agreement to export K9 self-propelled howitzers to Romania in a deal worth $920 million.

This contract positions Romania as the tenth country to purchase the advanced artillery system.

The agreement was concluded during a meeting between South Korean Defense Minister Shin Won-sik and his Romanian counterpart, Angel Tilvar, in Romania. Tilvar communicated Romania’s decision to acquire the K9 howitzers, while Shin expressed gratitude for the partnership. “I can promise Korea will be the optimal partner for Romania’s ongoing military modernization project,” Shin stated.

He also emphasized that the cooperation will extend beyond the sale of weapons to include joint production, cross-training between operational units, and personnel exchanges.

This deal is the largest arms procurement project Romania has undertaken in the past seven years and follows a summit in April between South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in Seoul. While specific details of the contract are undisclosed, reports indicate that Romania plans to acquire 54 K9 howitzers from Hanwha Aerospace.

The K9 howitzer has become a key export for South Korea’s defense industry, known for its advanced capabilities and reliable performance in combat. Countries such as Australia, Norway, Finland, Egypt, and Poland are among those already operating the K9, with Romania now joining this group.

During their meeting, Shin noted that “true peace can only be maintained when it is backed by strong power,” expressing hope that South Korea and Romania will serve as bulwarks for freedom and peace in their respective regions.