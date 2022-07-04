Monday, July 4, 2022
Rheinmetall develops bridgelayer version of Boxer combat vehicle

By Colton Jones
German weapons maker Rheinmetall has developed a bridgelayer version of Boxer based on an idea of the Royal Netherlands Army Engineer Regiment.

The Boxer Cobra is a bridgelayer wheeled armored vehicle that can be laid and rolled back on most of the terrains in about five minutes.

This capability enables the armed forces to quickly launch and recover bridges up to Military Load Classification MLC 50 and/or 15 meters in length.

The system launches the Cobra bridge in front of the vehicle and is modular which means it can be attached and removed when needed, maintaining Boxer’s full functionality and flexibility for other missions.

ARTEC’s Boxer is a joint product by Rheinmetall and KMW.

 

