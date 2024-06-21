Rheinmetall, Anduril to develop new anti-drone system

Rheinmetall and Anduril Industries have announced a joint effort to develop a counter-small unmanned aerial systems (C-sUAS) solution.

This partnership aims to address the increasing threat posed by small, unmanned drones in modern warfare.

The two companies will leverage their expertise to create a robust system capable of detecting, tracking, and neutralizing small drones. Rheinmetall, a German defense giant, brings a wealth of experience in military technology and systems integration. Anduril, a California-based tech company, is known for its advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous capabilities.

Anduril CEO Brian Schimpf highlighted the importance of this collaboration, stating, “The growing threat of small drones requires innovative solutions. Our partnership with Rheinmetall will enable us to develop a system that provides comprehensive protection against these emerging threats.”

Rheinmetall’s contribution will focus on integrating the C-sUAS system with existing military infrastructure, ensuring compatibility and ease of deployment. Anduril will provide its cutting-edge AI and autonomous systems to enhance the system’s detection and response capabilities.

The partnership aims to develop a system that is not only effective but also scalable and adaptable to various operational environments. This flexibility will allow for deployment in different scenarios, from protecting military bases to securing critical infrastructure.

The joint efforts of Rheinmetall and Anduril are set to contribute to the advancement of defense technologies, providing a robust solution to a pressing security challenge.