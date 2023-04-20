Thursday, April 20, 2023
Raytheon to provide Army with advanced counter-drone systems

By Colton Jones
Image by Raytheon

American aerospace and defense conglomerate Raytheon Technologies announced Wednesday that it was awarded a $237 million U.S. Army contract for advanced Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS).

As noted by the company, a contract award from U.S. Army Contracting Command enables the company to provide Ku-band Radio Frequency Sensors (KuRFS) and Coyote effectors to detect and defeat unmanned aircraft.

The contract includes a combination of fixed-site and mobile systems as well as a quantity of effectors, designated to support the Army’s U.S Central Command operations.

As part of the U.S. Army’s Low, slow, small-unmanned aircraft Integrated Defeat System, called LIDS, KuRFS provides advanced 360-degree threat detection, while Coyote low-cost effectors defeat drones.

“The KuRFS radar and Coyote effectors effectively detect and defeat unmanned aircraft systems, an increasingly evident and global threat,” said Tom Laliberty president of Land Warfare & Air Defense at Raytheon Missiles & Defense. “LIDS is operationally deployed, providing a proven, reliable, and essential layer of defense against enemy drones.”

KuRFS precision targeting radar and the scaled Ku720 mobile sensing radar deliver persistent detection, identification and tracking of airborne threats. The Coyote Block 2 defeats single drones and swarms varying in size and maneuverability, and at higher altitudes and longer ranges than similar class systems.

The U.S. Army’s LIDS integrates KuRFS and the Coyote family of effectors with Northrop Grumman’s Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control system, or FAADC2, and Syracuse Research Corporation’s electronic warfare system. Together, these systems create a multi-mission fixed, relocatable, or mobile deployed system that provides a complete extended-range defense solution.

Colton Jones
Colton Jones
Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force soldier and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

