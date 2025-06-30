Rafael to deliver air defense system to Romania

Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has been selected as the winning contractor for Romania’s V/SHORAD (Very Short and Short Range Air Defense) acquisition program, following a competitive evaluation process conducted by the country’s Ministry of National Defence.

According to an official press release from Romania’s defense ministry, the Directorate General for Armaments, through state-owned CN Romtehnica S.A., has completed the award process for the V/SHORAD project.

No objections were filed during the post-announcement phase, clearing the way for the signing of a framework agreement between the contracting authority and the selected company.

The estimated value of the program is approximately €1.9 billion ($2.2 billion) excluding VAT. The acquisition is part of a broader effort to modernize Romania’s layered air defense and improve response capabilities to low- and medium-altitude aerial threats.

As noted by the Ministry of National Defence, the program was first approved by the Romanian Parliament in 2020, with acquisition procedures launched in 2023. The V/SHORAD program complements Romania’s other ongoing air defense procurements, including MANPAD systems and long-range surface-to-air missile platforms.

Romania’s defense officials emphasized that the country intends to leverage EU-level financing tools to offset acquisition costs.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed that one option under consideration is the “Act in Support of Ammunition Production” (ASAP) and “European Defence Industry Reinforcement through Common Procurement Act” (EDIRPA), coordinated through the SAFE (Security and Defence Action) mechanism of the European Union.

The selected system is expected to provide enhanced coverage against cruise missiles, drones, rotary- and fixed-wing aircraft at low altitudes, and other fast-evolving aerial threats. While Romanian authorities did not disclose technical specifications in the announcement, Rafael’s portfolio includes the Spyder air defense system, which has already been adopted by multiple NATO partners and regional allies.

According to the ministry, the decision followed a full procedural assessment, including both technical and commercial evaluations. Romanian defense officials also indicated that the framework agreement will enable phased deliveries and long-term support across several military zones, in line with NATO interoperability requirements.

While the contract has not yet been signed, the ministry stated that the final step—the formal agreement—is expected shortly. Once concluded, deliveries are likely to begin within the framework timeline set by the initial procurement schedule.