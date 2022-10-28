Friday, October 28, 2022
Polish Army evaluates Redback fighting vehicle

By Dylan Malyasov
South Korean defense contractor Hanwha announced that it has demonstrated the lethality, mobility, and survivability capabilities of the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicle in Nowa Dęba, Poland as part of the Polish Army test program.

Hanwha says the Redback is one of the defense equipment that could be procured by the Polish Armed Forces under the Framework Contract, signed in July 2022, which also includes the supply of 672 K9 Self-Propelled Howitzers and 980 K2 Main Battle Tanks.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak noted that domestically made Borsuk fighting vehicle is a priority, but the country needs to diversify its supplies and replace the outdated IFVs as soon as possible.

“When choosing weapons, we follow the voice of experienced soldiers,” he said on Twitter.

The modern Redback features a range of futuristic and innovative technologies such as the Composite Rubber Track, Iron Fist Active Protection System, and Iron Vision helmet-mounted situation awareness system.

Redback’s main armament is an Mk44S Bushmaster II 30mm cannon capable of firing all natures of 30mm x 173mm ammunition in service with 19 nations, including the US, the UK, and other allies and NATO forces.

