Poland to get more K2 tanks from South Korea

NewsArmy
By Gu Min Chul
Modified date:
Photo by Matthew Foster

South Korean defense company Hyundai Rotem is expected to finalize a deal in September to supply additional K2 tanks to Poland, according to Seoul’s arms procurement agency chief.

In August 2022, Hyundai Rotem secured an executive contract worth 4.49 trillion won ($3.25 billion) with the Polish armament agency to deliver an initial batch of 180 K2 tanks. This followed a framework agreement for 1,000 tanks signed the previous month. However, the two parties have yet to sign a contract for the remaining units, primarily due to financing issues.

“There is a high possibility that the second executive contract for the K2 tank exports will be signed on the occasion of the International Defense Industry Exhibition in Poland this September,” stated Seok Jong-gun, Minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA), during a conversation with Korean reporters at the Eurosatory defense exhibition in Paris on Tuesday.

Minister Seok emphasized that the Korean government is participating in the negotiations “with confidence” and aims to finalize the second executive contract at the upcoming defense exhibition in Poland.

Seoul and Warsaw have strengthened their defense industry ties in recent years, following Poland’s decision to procure several key Korean weapons systems in 2022. In addition to the K2 tanks, Korean companies have secured major contracts to supply Poland with K9 self-propelled howitzers, FA-50 light attack aircraft, and Chunmoo multiple rocket launchers.

Gu Min Chul
Gu Min Chul is a defense reporter who covers the Korean defense industry and all related issues.

