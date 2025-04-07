Poland signs new deal for Krab howitzer powerpacks

Polish defense contractor Huta Stalowa Wola (HSW) signed a new contract on Monday with South Korea’s Hanwha Aerospace for the delivery of powerpacks to be integrated into the Krab self-propelled howitzers.

The agreement, signed on April 7 in Stalowa Wola, was finalized by HSW President Wojciech Kędziera and CFO Barbara Cena, alongside Hanwha Aerospace CEO Jaeil Son. The powerpack sets, consisting of engines and transmissions, will support future Krab deliveries to the Polish Armed Forces.

The deal marks the latest development in a decade-long cooperation between the two firms. The partnership began in 2014 when HSW acquired a license to produce a modified version of the South Korean K9 Thunder chassis, which now forms the backbone of the Krab howitzer system. HSW says it has since undertaken a deep localization of the chassis production.

“Krab howitzers are not only a showcase of Huta Stalowa Wola and a good export product, but also a symbol of the modernity of Polish artillery,” said Arkadiusz Bąk, acting CEO of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), who attended the signing. “Today’s agreement will allow for timely completion of divisional fire modules for the Polish Army, just like previous deliveries. It also confirms the strong relations HSW and its South Korean partner have built over the past decade.”

The Krab, a 155mm NATO-compatible tracked howitzer, combines a British-designed turret with a Korean chassis and is produced by HSW under PGZ. It entered operational service in 2017 under the REGINA program and has become a central element of Poland’s artillery modernization.

HSW is currently delivering Krab units under three contracts signed in 2016, 2022, and 2024. The company also delivered three battalions of Krab howitzers to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.