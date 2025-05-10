type here...

Poland gets second batch of M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams tanks

By Dylan Malyasov
Captures via X / Paweł Bejda

Nineteen additional U.S.-made M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams main battle tanks have arrived in Poland.

The announcement was made Friday by Deputy Defense Minister Paweł Bejda, who wrote, “Tank crews can start their weekend calmly. Nineteen more M1A2 SEPv3 Abrams are already in Poland. Soon they will enter service.”

The latest delivery builds on Poland’s April 2022 agreement with the United States for 250 Abrams tanks, valued at more than 20 billion złoty (approximately $4.8 billion USD at the time). These tanks represent the most advanced configuration of the Abrams platform, featuring upgraded electronics, improved armor, and increased battlefield survivability.

Military analyst Damian Ratka confirmed that with this new batch, Poland has now received 47 of the 250 ordered M1A2 SEPv3s.

“So Poland received the second batch of 19 M1A2SEPv3’s, we have 47 out of 250 now,” Ratka stated.

The Abrams deliveries are part of a broader strategic plan by Warsaw to overhaul its armored capabilities amid heightened tensions along NATO’s eastern flank. In addition to the new M1A2s, Poland has also received 116 M1A1 FEP tanks — older models from the late 1980s — under a separate agreement finalized in 2022.

According to Ratka, Poland’s tank fleet now includes approximately 47 M1A2 SEPv3s, 116 M1A1 FEPs, 110 South Korean K2s, 105 Leopard 2A5s, and 128 Leopard 2A4 or upgraded Leopard 2PL variants. Legacy tanks such as the PT-91 and older Soviet-era T-72s still account for an estimated 300 units, but these are expected to be phased out as more K2 and Abrams tanks arrive.

The modernization drive places Poland among the most heavily armored NATO members in Europe and underscores its role as a front-line state in the alliance’s deterrence posture.

