Poland gets first US-made M1 Abrams tanks

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak on Tuesday said that the first Abrams main battle tanks arrived at the Land Forces Training Center at Biedrusko.

“The first of 28 Abrams tanks arrived at the Land Forces Training Center. Soon the soldiers of the Iron Division will begin training,” he said.

The batch includes seven tanks and two support vehicles on which Polish tank crews will be trained, said Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak.

The tanks, in their older version, will be used for training which will start in August, before a contracted 250 new M1A2 Abrams SEPv3 tanks arrive in Poland, which is expected in early 2023.

Polish defense officials have said the acquisition will enable the country’s military to counter Russia’s flagship T-14 Armata tank. The procurement will allow Warsaw to replace its outdated Soviet-designed T-72 and PT-91 tanks with a new tracked vehicle platform. The Polish land forces also operate Leopard 2A4 and Leopard 2A5 tanks acquired from Germany.

The M1 Abrams tanks are combat proven and currently serves as the main battle tank of the U.S. Army. For Poland, the tanks are expected to significantly enhance regional security and coalition capability.