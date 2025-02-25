Pentagon denies Greek claims of base closure

The United States has rejected a Greek media report claiming that President Donald Trump ordered the closure of a U.S. military base in Alexandroupolis, Greece.

A U.S. defense official clarified the situation, emphasizing that the facility is a Greek installation used under the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA), not an American base.

“There is no U.S. base in Alexandroupolis. It is a Greek facility that the U.S. has access to under the Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement,” a U.S. defense official told Anadolu Agency. “It simply serves as a surface transportation hub when U.S. equipment flows into and out of Europe.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The official further explained that U.S. transport personnel are periodically deployed to the site to manage equipment arrivals and departures but reiterated that the facility is not a permanent American military base subject to closure by the U.S. government.

President Trump also refuted the report. When asked about the Greek daily Dimokratia’s claim during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House, Trump initially appeared unaware of the allegation. After being briefed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, he responded: “It’s not a correct story.”

The Greek newspaper speculated that the facility might no longer be deemed necessary if the war in Ukraine ends, possibly leading to its closure. However, no official plans for discontinuing U.S. use of Alexandroupolis have been announced.

Alexandroupolis, a strategic Greek port on the Aegean Sea near the Turkish border, has played an increasing role in facilitating the transport of military equipment into Eastern Europe. The port’s location has made it a key logistical hub for NATO operations and U.S. defense movements in the region.