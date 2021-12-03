Pentagon contracts hardened GPS modules for US, allies

BAE Systems, a global leader in electronic warfare, announced that the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) has executed a $316 million contract option for BAE Systems’ advanced M-Code Global Positioning System (GPS) modules, raising the contract funding to $641 million.

In a release late Thursday, BAE Systems the modules provide dependable positioning, navigation, and timing for ground troops, vehicles, aircraft, and precision munitions. The contract will ensure the availability of Common GPS Modules (CGM) for advanced military GPS receivers with anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities that enable operation in contested environments.

Under the contract option executed in November, BAE Systems will manufacture CGMs for future ground, airborne, and weapon GPS receivers for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and its allies. The award builds on a May 2021 $325 million contract and enables BAE Systems to continue to meet domestic and international demand for Military GPS User Equipment (MGUE) Increment 1 M-Code modules in GPS receivers through the end of the decade.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

“Military operations require assured positioning, navigation, and timing and our customers are shifting to M-Code to harden their GPS systems against jamming and spoofing,” said Frank Zane, Navigation and Sensor Systems business development director at BAE Systems. “We’re ready to meet this need today with secure, reliable M-Code GPS solutions, and we’re developing the next-generation of solutions to stay ahead of the threat.”

BAE Systems is currently delivering two advanced M-Code GPS receivers – the Miniature Precision Lightweight GPS Receiver Engine – M-Code (MPE™-M) and NavStrike™-M GPS receiver. Deliveries of the ultra-small MicroGRAM™-M are expected in 2022 and deliveries of the Strategic Anti-jam Beamforming Receiver – M-Code (SABR-M) are expected in 2024.

As noted by the company, BAE Systems’ Precision Strike business has 45 years of military GPS experience, with over 1.5 million GPS devices on more than 280 platforms globally, and is developing next-generation military GPS technology. A state-of-the-art facility under construction in Cedar Rapids will provide the company’s local workforce with a modern workspace – improving collaboration and optimizing production.