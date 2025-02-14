Pentagon braces for budget cuts as Musk-led review begins

The Pentagon is bracing for potential spending cuts as billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is set to conduct a sweeping review of the U.S. Department of Defense, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Sources familiar with the matter indicate that various branches of the military have begun compiling lists of weapons programs they have long sought to cancel.

The Army is reportedly considering reductions in surplus drones and ground vehicles, while the Navy is reassessing the viability of its controversial littoral combat ship (LCS) program.

The review comes at a time when defense spending is under intense scrutiny. The Pentagon’s $850 billion budget has been a topic of debate in Washington, with lawmakers and analysts questioning whether current expenditures align with modern security threats.

In recent months, Musk has been an outspoken critic of the U.S. defense industry, arguing that procurement inefficiencies and bureaucratic inertia have led to overpriced and outdated weapons systems.

While some experts argue that eliminating underperforming programs is necessary for streamlining defense spending, others warn that excessive cuts could undermine military readiness.

As the review process unfolds, it remains unclear which programs will face reductions or cancellations. The Department of Defense has yet to release an official statement on the matter, but insiders suggest that discussions are already underway at the highest levels.

With global security concerns mounting, the outcome of the Pentagon’s budget review could have far-reaching consequences, shaping U.S. military strategy for years to come.