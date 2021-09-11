Patria to unveil next-generation armored vehicle at DSEI

Finnish state-owned defense manufacturer Patria said Friday it will unveil a new “6×6 vehicle platform” at this year’s DSEI exhibition in London.

As noted by the company, Patria will showcase the HAPC (Heavy Armoured Personnel Carrier) variant of troop transporter.

Patria 6×6 HAPC is a combat ready, modular high-performance troop transporter for modern infantry capable of providing effective fire support. It is equipped with enhanced situational awareness and C3I systems. Optional protection level 4 against ballistic threats, mine protection and wide range of other modular options enable optimized fulfilment of customer needs and requirements.

The vehicle is equipped with Cockerill CLWS (Cockerill Light Weapon Station) which is a lightweight, modular, stabilized remote weapon system. CLWS offers significant firepower through a wide range of alternative weapons and calibres such as 25 mm, 30×113 mm, 12,7 mm, 7,62 mm coaxial machine gun, rockets, and anti-tank guided missiles.

The turret has 140 rounds (25mm) of ammunition ready for firing and 200 rounds for the optional coaxial machine gun make it an ideal system for missions requiring high mobility.

Patria 6×6 is a versatile troop carrier providing users with a spacious interior, good visibility and easy operation. It provides high tactical mobility and agile off-road mobility with high degree of survivability. It can be adapted to various combat support roles by a specific version kit and it can be equipped with various weapon systems. Patria 6×6 is modular, high-performance but at the same time simple, robust and affordable to provide this tactical capability in larger fleet quantities.

Finland and Latvia have agreed on a joint programme for sustained army mobility enhancement to which Patria delivers 6×6 vehicle chassis platform. The vehicle deliveries will start already this year. The programme is also open for other countries by the mutual consent of Finland and Latvia.