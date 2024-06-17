Monday, June 17, 2024
Patria acquires Nordic Drones to expand UAV offerings

Photo courtesy of Nordic Drones

Patria, a prominent defense and security company, has announced the acquisition of Nordic Drones Oy, a Finnish leader in drone pilot training and professional drone manufacturing.

This move aims to bolster Patria’s portfolio of unmanned aerial systems (UAS) capabilities.

Nordic Drones, based in Muurame, Finland, specializes in designing and delivering comprehensive drone solutions and user training for a variety of technical aerial tasks. These tasks include aerial photography, mapping, measurement, inspection, and control for over 100 companies and organizations. The company employs 10 people and has established a strong reputation, particularly among Nordic security authorities.

“This acquisition is a natural extension of our capabilities in unmanned systems and aligns perfectly with our growth strategy,” said Jussi Järvinen, Executive Vice President of Patria’s Finland Division. “Integrating Nordic Drones’ expertise will enhance our offerings and benefit both our existing and new customers across various operational environments.”

Nordic Drones has been developing advanced drone systems for over a decade, achieving significant market potential with unique product systems. Pietari Sorri, Managing Director of Nordic Drones, expressed confidence that the partnership with Patria will accelerate their international expansion and enable them to offer more comprehensive solutions to their customers.

The acquisition is subject to approval by the Finnish Ministry of Employment and the Economy (TEM).

Colton Jones is the deputy editor of Defence Blog. He is a US-based journalist, writer and publisher who specializes in the defense industry in North America and Europe. He has written about emerging technology in military magazines and elsewhere. He is a former Air Force airmen and served at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

