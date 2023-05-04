Paladin self-propelled howitzers arrive in Ukraine

The Ukrainian military has shared some footage on social media that confirmed that Ukraine’s Army received its first M109A6 Paladin 155mm self-propelled howitzers.

According to the Ukraine Weapons Tracker OSINT group, M109A6 Paladin howitzers arrived in Ukraine from the U.S.

In January, the U.S. Department of Defense announced the transfer of 18 Paladin self-propelled howitzers as part of a Presidential Drawdown Authority tranche of aid.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

Paladin was first fielded in 1994 and is operational with the United States Army and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The M109A6 Paladin 155 mm, along with the M992A2 Field Artillery Ammunition Supply Vehicle (FAASV) provides the primary indirect-fire support to Armored Brigade Combat Teams (ABCT), Infantry Brigade Combat Teams and Stryker Brigade Combat Teams. Like the earlier M109 models, the M109A6 Paladin is a fully tracked, armored vehicle. The M109A6 Paladin configuration was achieved through modifications to earlier-built M109A2 and A3 vehicle hulls and the introduction of an entirely new cab and cannon assembly.

Additionally, the Ukrainian army is equipped with M109 howitzers donated by Italy, Latvia, Norway, and M109A4BE was bought by the Government of the UK to the private defense company OIP Land Systems.