Pakistan confirms J-10 played central role in skirmish with India

Pakistan has credited Chinese-built fighter jets for helping repel a wave of Indian airstrikes, claiming its J-10C aircraft played a key role in downing Indian fighter jets, including French-made Rafales.

The announcement comes amid a sharp escalation in military tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

According to the Associated Press of Pakistan, Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar informed lawmakers Wednesday night that Chinese-supplied J-10C jets were used in the response to the Indian strike, and that China had been briefed on the developments from the outset.

“There were instructions to only target Indian jets that released payloads,” Dar told parliament. “This is why only five jets were taken down. Had the directive been different, nearly 10 to 12 jets would have been struck.”

Dar said Pakistan had received intelligence at approximately 10 p.m. Tuesday indicating an imminent Indian strike.

According to the foreign minister, defensive preparations were immediately enacted, and Beijing’s ambassador to Islamabad was summoned to the Foreign Ministry at 4 a.m. Wednesday as the situation unfolded.

India has rejected the Pakistani claim as “disinformation,” according to a Reuters report. The Indian government has yet to confirm any losses of aircraft during the confrontation.

Dar said four Indian jets attempted to breach Pakistani airspace, but were intercepted and turned back. A subsequent wave of aircraft that launched from inside Indian territory was targeted in a retaliatory strike. J-10C multirole fighters, manufactured by China’s Chengdu Aerospace Corporation, were part of the air response, he said.

Bloomberg reported that shares in Chinese defense firms rose following the reports, highlighting the potential export boost of combat-tested platforms.

“Most modern domestically-developed Chinese platforms have not yet been battle-tested,” said Eric Zhu, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “So having the combat record is a plus for their export potential.”

India has not provided additional details on the number or types of aircraft deployed in the strike mission.