Norway to upgrade its M113 armored vehicles

MilDef, a Sweden leader in tactical IT and services, will provide technology to a Norwegian defense vehicle program with deliveries 2022-2023.

According to a press release from MilDef, this is a follow-up order on an existing program and a mid-life upgrade of armored vehicles in the M113 series. The customer is NDMA, Norwegian Defense Materiel Agency.

MilDef will equip armored vehicles with computers, displays and network infrastructure for Command and Control. Various variants of the M113 armored vehicles will be the focus for the deliveries in this program.

Existing technology in the vehicles was delivered by MilDef and other suppliers in 2008. The new delivery consists of tactical IT from MilDef’s hardware portfolio, integrations, and other services. The order value of deliveries in 2022 are estimated to approximately 12 MSEK ($1.1 million) and 70 MSEK ($6.7 million) in 2023.

“We work closely with NDMA as an integral part of Norway’s cutting-edge digitalization and modernization projects, and we look forward to intensify the collaboration in the years to come”, says Björn Karlsson, CEO MilDef Group. “The technology we develop also has potential for use in more NATO countries”, he concludes.