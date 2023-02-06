Norway selects winner of main battle tank competition

Norway has selected German-made Leopard 2A7 as its next main battle tank following an evaluation process to replace its fleet of Leopard 2A4s.

The Norwegian Ministry of Defense has announced that it has decided to procure 54 new, modern Leopard 2A7 battle tanks, with a possibility of an additional 18 tanks.

“The first new tanks are expected to be delivered in 2026 and will be phased in by 2031,” the news release says.

Norway’s program for new tanks is worth 19.7 Norwegian crowns ($1.93 billion), according to a defense spokesperson.

“In today’s security situation, close defense cooperation in Europe is becoming increasingly important,” Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said in the statement. “By purchasing German tanks, we ensure that Norway has the same type of tanks as our Nordic neighbors and close allies.”

The purchase comes after a debate triggered by Norway’s defense force chief about whether the NATO member bordering on Russia needs to buy new tanks right now, given the impact of technological developments, such as drones, on the battlefield in Ukraine. Norway was weighing up whether to go with the Leopard 2 or the South Korean K2 Black Panther.