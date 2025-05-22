North Korea’s warship launch ends in failure

Satellite imagery released by a British defense think tank appears to confirm that North Korea’s newly constructed 5,000-ton destroyer suffered extensive damage during a failed launch attempt at its east coast shipyard in Chongjin.

The Open Source Centre, a UK-based nonprofit, posted high-resolution satellite photographs on May 22 showing the warship’s bow grounded on land while its stern remains submerged in water. A blue tarp-like covering is visible around the hull, consistent with efforts to conceal or protect the damaged structure.

According to Rodong Sinmun, North Korean state media acknowledged the failure, reporting that the destroyer launch ended in a “serious, intolerable accident.” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was present during the launch attempt and reportedly described the event as a “grave incident” and a “criminal act.”

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) stated that the stern slid into the water prematurely due to a misfiring of the launch sled, which then caused a breach in the bottom of the ship and a loss of structural balance. The bow remained stuck on the slipway, the agency said.

Defense analysts reviewing the satellite images noted the vessel appears tilted, suggesting water may have flooded the internal compartments. One naval construction expert told Chosun Ilbo, “Based on the satellite image, it is reasonable to assume that water has already entered the ship. The propulsion systems and electronic components are likely beyond repair.”

North Korea has not released official imagery of the incident but has confirmed Kim ordered immediate restoration of the warship, calling it a matter of “political importance” tied to national prestige. He instructed that recovery be completed ahead of a major party meeting scheduled for June.

Analysts say North Korea lacks the heavy-lift maritime equipment needed to recover the vessel and may have to seek technical support from abroad. One expert told the outlet, “They would need to push the vessel fully into the sea and raise it using cranes and a barge—equipment North Korea likely doesn’t possess.”

This incident deals a blow to Pyongyang’s attempts to project naval modernization amid ongoing tensions on the Korean Peninsula. The 5,000-ton destroyer, one of the country’s largest known surface warships, has been closely watched by regional defense observers.