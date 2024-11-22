North Korea unveils new main battle tank

North Korea has unveiled an upgraded version of its next-generation tank at the “National Defense Development – 2024” exhibition, which opened in Pyongyang.

Kim Jong Un, the North Korean leader, personally attended the opening of the exhibition, which highlights the advancements of the country’s military-industrial complex.

The showcase included numerous examples of the latest domestically-produced weaponry, including the new version of the M2020 tank.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The latest modifications to the M2020, also known as Chonma-2, include two active protection systems (APS) mounted on the turret, each featuring four counter-munitions, providing the tank with improved defensive capabilities against incoming threats. Additionally, the M2020 now features a 30mm automatic grenade launcher instead of the previously used heavy machine gun, as well as an enhanced turret armor protection system.

The design of the North Korean M2020 tank bears striking similarities to Russia’s Armata T-14, with both external appearance and functionality showing parallels. Photographs of the M2020 bear a notable resemblance to images from Russian military parades held in Moscow in 2019 and 2020, suggesting potential inspiration or even emulation of Russian design concepts.

The unveiling of the upgraded tank comes amid heightened tensions in the region, as North Korea continues to advance its military capabilities despite international sanctions and diplomatic isolation. The M2020’s new features are likely to be scrutinized by defense experts, who will assess the extent of the upgrades and the capabilities of North Korea’s latest armored warfare assets.