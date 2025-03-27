North Korea shows off new radar plane

North Korea has unveiled what appears to be its first airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft.

State-run media released images of Kim Jong Un aboard the aircraft, reportedly giving instructions to senior military officials during an inspection.

The aircraft is based on the Russian Ilyushin Il-76 airframe and is equipped with a large external radome mounted atop the fuselage—housing a high-powered radar system. Such radar systems allow for broad surveillance and the coordination of air operations across extended ranges, a capability previously lacking in North Korea’s air force.

According to South Korean assessments, the radar configuration mirrors platforms operated by China and India. The interior console layout resembles that of India’s A-50EI, rather than the Russian A-50, suggesting Pyongyang may have drawn on multiple foreign designs to develop the platform.

If operational, the aircraft would offer North Korea an improved ability to monitor airspace and manage combat aircraft, raising concerns in Seoul. With Pyongyang’s air force historically reliant on outdated fighters and limited electronic warfare capacity, the introduction of an AEW&C asset—no matter how limited—represents a shift.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff acknowledged the development but expressed skepticism. “We assess that the aircraft is extremely slow and vulnerable to interception,” a JCS spokesperson said. “Operational capability and effectiveness remain subject to further evaluation.” The aircraft is expected to focus on defensive surveillance roles, particularly over high-value areas like Pyongyang.