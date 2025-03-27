North Korea reveals clone of U.S. spy drone

North Korea has publicly unveiled a new unmanned aerial system that closely mirrors the design of the U.S.-made RQ-4B Global Hawk.

According to North Korean state media, leader Kim Jong Un personally inspected the new long-range reconnaissance drone, along with newly developed “suicide attack drones incorporating new artificial intelligence (AI) technology.” While the official designation of the drone has not been disclosed, it is being referred to informally as a “Global Hawk-type” system by defense observers.

The drone was formally introduced at the 2023 Weapons and Equipment Exhibition in Pyongyang, which was attended by both Kim and former Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu. The presence of Russian officials at the event has drawn attention as military cooperation between the two countries appears to deepen.

The North Korean drone exhibits several structural and functional similarities to the U.S. RQ-4B Global Hawk, including a prominent V-tail configuration and a dorsal-mounted air intake—design elements commonly associated with high-altitude, long-endurance surveillance platforms. Analysts say these features suggest the drone is designed for persistent, wide-area intelligence gathering operations, potentially allowing North Korea to monitor U.S., South Korean, and Japanese military activities over extended periods.

While it remains unclear how closely the North Korean system matches the performance or capabilities of the U.S. Global Hawk, the development underscores Pyongyang’s continued efforts to reverse-engineer foreign technology and expand its suite of unmanned military platforms.

North Korea’s pursuit of advanced UAS technology comes amid heightened military activity on the Korean Peninsula, with the United States and South Korea conducting joint exercises and reaffirming defense commitments in response to continued weapons testing by Pyongyang.