Nigeria awards contract for 12 MD 530F helicopters

MD Helicopters has announced that it has signed a contract with the Nigerian federal government for 12 MD 530F Cayuse Warrior Plus Scout/Attack helicopters, the company announced on 28 September.

According to a press release from MDH, the new helicopters will be operated by the Nigerian Army Aviation to effectively tackle the security challenges in the country.

The acquisition of the new attack helicopters is part of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government of Nigeria to enhance the capacity of the Nigerian Army Aviation towards achieving constitutional responsibilities in a joint environment.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja commented at the opening ceremony of the maiden Nigerian Army Aviation Seminar in Abuja, that the MD 530F Cayuse Warrior Plus attack helicopters would operationalize the Nigerian army aviation unit, which was set up to improve ground troops’ agility, responsiveness, and efficacy during operations. The COAS added that it would also contribute to the overall operational success of joint and coalition troops.

“MD Helicopters is grateful for the trust of the Nigerian government, and we’re excited to showcase this purpose built, best value solution to Nigeria and the world,” says MD Helicopters President and CEO Brad Pedersen, who attended the ceremony alongside Nigerian military leadership.

MD Helicopters will begin delivering the aircraft to Nigeria in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The Cayuse Warrior is a proven tactical scout and light attack aircraft built from the MD 530F design and valued for its unmatched power, safety, speed, agility, and unparalleled confined area capabilities. The ‘Plus’ version features mission enhancements that include the weapons system, avionics improvements, armor, and increased power performance.

The Nigerian selection includes a complete ILS package, spares, pilot and maintainer training, and a simulator.