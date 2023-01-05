Thursday, January 5, 2023
type here...

New Ukrainian drone crashes in Russia

NewsAviation
By Dylan Malyasov
Modified date:

Russian forces scooped up one of the Ukrainian new spy drones after the unmanned aircraft crashed in Russia’s Rostov region.

Appearing widely on social media, the photo apparently shows a new Shark reconnaissance unmanned aircraft system developed by Ukraine-based company Ukrspecsystems after Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In the time of war in Ukraine, the Ukrspecsystems has developed a new unmanned aircraft system whose primary mission is surveillance and intelligence gathering using an electro-optical and infrared camera.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

The Shark is a new Ukrainian unarmed reconnaissance drone developed for the Armed Forces to help provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Image by Come Back Alive foundation

The unmanned aircraft’s modular design is provided with several interchangeable payloads allowing for greater mission flexibility.

It carries a day-light camera, a thermal imaging camera, a video camera and a radio transmitter in a gyro-stabilized camera pod that is fitted under the nose of the fuselage. The cameras provide real-time intelligence, 3D maps, surveillance, and aerial reconnaissance of ground-based targets.

If you wish to report grammatical or factual errors within our news articles, you can let us know by using the online feedback form.

If you would like to show your support for what we are doing, here's where to do it: patreon.com/defenceblog

You can also make a donation to the Ukrainian charity fund to show your support for Ukrainian freedom, here's where to do it: Come Back Alive Foundation

Executive Editor

About this Author

Dylan Malyasov
Defense journalist and commentator. Aviation photographer. Dylan leads Defence Blog's coverage of global military news, focusing on engineering and technology across the U.S. defense industry.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

TRENDING NOW

© 2014-2022 Defence Blog - online military magazine