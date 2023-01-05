New Ukrainian drone crashes in Russia

Russian forces scooped up one of the Ukrainian new spy drones after the unmanned aircraft crashed in Russia’s Rostov region.

Appearing widely on social media, the photo apparently shows a new Shark reconnaissance unmanned aircraft system developed by Ukraine-based company Ukrspecsystems after Russia began a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In the time of war in Ukraine, the Ukrspecsystems has developed a new unmanned aircraft system whose primary mission is surveillance and intelligence gathering using an electro-optical and infrared camera.

The Shark is a new Ukrainian unarmed reconnaissance drone developed for the Armed Forces to help provide intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

The unmanned aircraft’s modular design is provided with several interchangeable payloads allowing for greater mission flexibility.

It carries a day-light camera, a thermal imaging camera, a video camera and a radio transmitter in a gyro-stabilized camera pod that is fitted under the nose of the fuselage. The cameras provide real-time intelligence, 3D maps, surveillance, and aerial reconnaissance of ground-based targets.