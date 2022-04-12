Netherlands, UK took over NATO’s enhanced air policing over Black Sea Allies

NATO Press Office confirmed on Tuesday that the Netherlands and the United Kingdom took over NATO’s enhanced air policing over Black Sea Allies Bulgaria and Romania.

UK Typhoons are replacing Italian Eurofighters in Romania, and US F-16 fighter jets continue to reinforce the Alliance’s force posture in the country.

In Bulgaria, Dutch F-35 fighter jets are taking over from Spanish Eurofighters. In recent years, a number of Allies have helped Bulgaria and Romania to ensure the safety of their airspace. In addition to keeping Allies safe, participation in this joint mission enhances the capability and interoperability of Allied air forces.

- ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW -

NATO Allies decided to start this defensive mission in 2014 assuring members on the eastern flank of the Alliance after Russia’s annexation of Crimea. Several Allies have since supported this mission partnering with Bulgaria’s Air Force on a rotational basis.

The present Royal Netherlands Air Force deployment integrates with the reinvigoration of this mission and provides advanced air capabilities underscoring a robust and capable military posture to deter and defend.

“Participating jointly with our colleagues from the Royal Netherlands Air Force in the implementation of the Air Policing mission with F-35 fighter jets and Bulgarian MiG-29 fighter jets is in the interest of the capabilities of NATO’s eastern flank countries, including the Republic of Bulgaria, to ensure air sovereignty”, said the Commander of Graf Ignatievo Air Base, Brigadier General Nikolay Rusev. “However, the contribution of our joint activities is far greater: it is about building and strengthening our mutual trust as NATO Allies, adds to the exchange of professional experience, and helps expand our capacity for interaction should such a need arise “, he added.

“It is important NATO Allies stand together and I am proud that we can bring our F-35s to Bulgaria and support our Ally in safeguarding the Bulgarian airspace together”, said Lieutenant Colonel Guido Schols, Commander of the Netherlands F-35 detachment at Graf Ignatievo.

The Bulgarian Air Force has jointly performed NATO Air Policing tasks with the US Air Force in 2014 and 2016, the Italian Air Force in 2017, and –most recently – in 2022 with the Spanish Air Force. Since 2012 until the present, the Bulgarian Air Force has carried out a significant number of cross-border operations with the Hellenic Air Force and the Romanian Air Force.