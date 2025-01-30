Netherlands buys Skyranger 30 air defense systems

The Dutch Ministry of Defense plans to reinforce its capabilities to combat drone threats by acquiring 22 mobile anti-drone cannon systems.

These Combat Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) are designed to protect the medium and heavy brigades of the Royal Netherlands Army. If contracts are signed as planned, the first systems could be operational by 2028, according to State Secretary Gijs Tuinman.

The selected system, Rheinmetall’s Skyranger 30, is equipped with multiple sensors and weapons to detect and neutralize aerial threats. It utilizes radars, cameras, and lasers for target acquisition and tracking. The primary weapon is a 30mm rapid-fire cannon, capable of firing up to 1,250 rounds per minute against drones, aircraft, and helicopters. Additionally, the system includes surface-to-air missiles for engaging targets at longer ranges.

The Skyranger 30 will be mounted on German-made Armoured Combat Support Vehicles (ACSV) from Flensburger Fahrzeugbau. The Netherlands is already procuring these armored vehicles for a separate air defense modernization program, which aims to replace medium- and short-range air defense (MRAD and SHORAD) systems. This approach supports the development of a layered air defense network, ensuring that different systems can operate both independently and in coordination.

The ongoing war in Ukraine and rising tensions in the Middle East have underscored the increasing role of drones on the battlefield. The acquisition of these systems reflects the Dutch military’s recognition of the need for stronger counter-drone capabilities.

“We must be better prepared now and in the future against enemy drones and other aerial threats. With this new weapons system, we protect our troops and ensure the necessary combat power. This also aligns with NATO’s operational needs.”

The new systems will be assigned to the Defense Ground-Based Air Defense Command (DGLC), stationed at Lieutenant General Best Barracks in Vredepeel. To support this expansion, the Dutch military will add approximately 125 personnel to the unit in the coming years.

The Netherlands is not the only European nation integrating the Skyranger 30 into its defense strategy. Denmark, Germany, and Austria have also acquired the system, while other European partners are deploying similar air defense platforms. This commonality enhances interoperability among allied forces and strengthens collective air defense capabilities across the region.

By investing in the Skyranger 30, the Netherlands is taking a decisive step in adapting to modern battlefield challenges, ensuring its armed forces remain equipped to counter the evolving threat of unmanned aerial systems.