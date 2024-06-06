Nearly 100 Bradleys delivered to 1st Cavalry Division

Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division recently received nearly 100 Bradley Fighting Vehicles from Army Field Support Battalion-Poland.

This transfer occurred at two locations in Poland and one in Lithuania between May 20 and May 31, 2024, providing vital support to frontline troops.

The Bradleys, sourced from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s Coleman Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 (APS-2) worksite in Mannheim, include M2A3 Infantry Fighting Vehicles and M3A3 Cavalry Fighting Vehicles. While both variants are similar, the cavalry version is tailored to accommodate two scouts and additional ammunition and communications equipment.

The 1st ABCT, 1st Cavalry Division, is currently deployed in Europe for nine months in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa operations. Upon their return to Fort Cavazos, Texas, next year, they are scheduled to receive the Army’s latest M2A4 Bradleys. This interim provision of Bradleys by AFSBn-Poland aligns with the Army’s ongoing modernization plan.

The support from AFSBn-Poland is critical, as highlighted by the battalion’s recent divestment of nearly 120 Bradley Fighting Vehicles from the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. This effort was part of the brigade’s equipment fielding process following their nine-month European rotation.

“Each week I dial into Bradley modernization operational planning meetings, ensuring I understand my role and the Army’s end state for equipping armored brigade combat teams with the most advanced weapons,” said Maj. Steven Waugh, the support operations officer at AFSBn-Poland. “I’ve learned more about Bradleys over the last year than in my previous 13 years in the Army. Knowing I played a part in this strategy has been rewarding.”

The issuance of these Bradleys required considerable effort from the entire team. “We worked long hours, 6 to 7 days a week, getting these Bradleys ready,” Waugh said. “The Cav Soldiers said they are the best Bradleys they’ve ever used.”

As part of the 405th AFSB’s regional alignment and transformation initiative, AFSBn-Poland will soon relocate all its resources from Mannheim to Powidz, Poland, where a new Long Term Equipment Storage and Maintenance Complex (LTESM-C) is located. Army Field Support Battalion-Germany will then assume command of the Coleman APS-2 worksite, also maintaining command of the Dülmen APS-2 worksite.

The APS-2 program provides ready-to-deploy power projection packages, reducing equipment needs from deploying forces’ home stations. Sites like Coleman, Dülmen, and the LTESM-C in Poland help minimize deployment timelines, enhance deterrence capabilities, and provide additional combat power for contingency operations.