Milanion NTGS develops world’s lightest mobile mortar system

Milanion NTGS has developed the world’s lightest and most versatile mobile mortar system which debuted at IDEX 2023.

As noted by the company, the new lightweight artillery system, called the Alakran ‘S’, is integrated with the multi-terrain Polaris RZR dune buggy.

Alakran ‘S’ is the most versatile mobile mortar system, delivering ultimate performance for 81mm rapid-fire-support to ground combat units in the most hostile and dynamic environments.

According to a press release from Milanion NTGS, ideal for Shoot and Scoot operations, the Alkaran ‘S’ саn shoots 8 rounds and leaves the location in less than 2 minutes. Additionally, electro-mechanical engines provide automatic, fast and accurate aiming. The Alakran ‘S’ is equipped with its own Fire Control System (FCS), using GIS Technology and new functions such as Zonal Shooting and Multiple Rounds.

Milanion NTGS CEO Julio Estrella said “Alakran is renowned for its robustness and reliability on the battlefield. Unlike other current mortar systems, Alakran’s patented barrel cooling system allows for sustained rapid fire with no time-limit, solving the critical overheating problem on the battlefield. With a patented double baseplate, Alakran transmits all recoil force into the ground, providing unparalleled accuracy, precision and operator safety when firing”.